You really can't fix stupid... what have we done?
Trump PRESS Secretary Retweets "The Onion" Like It's Real News
--White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer retweets an article from the widely known satirical media website "The Onion," and adds "You nailed it. Period!"
http://usuncut.news/2017/01/30/sean-spicer-retweeted-the-onion-and-the-internet-will-never-let-him-live-it-down-screenshots/
http://www.addictinginfo.org/2017/01/26/trumps-idiot-press-secretary-tweeted-out-his-password-multiple-times-in-two-days-tweets/
--On the Bonus Show: Nigerian man with 86 wives dies at age 93, transgender boys are now allowed to join the Boy Scouts of America and much more...
Broadcast on January 31, 2017