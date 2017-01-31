Trump PRESS Secretary Retweets "The Onion" Like It's Real News

You really can't fix stupid... what have we done?

--White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer retweets an article from the widely known satirical media website "The Onion," and adds "You nailed it. Period!"

http://usuncut.news/2017/01/30/sean-spicer-retweeted-the-onion-and-the-internet-will-never-let-him-live-it-down-screenshots/

http://www.addictinginfo.org/2017/01/26/trumps-idiot-press-secretary-tweeted-out-his-password-multiple-times-in-two-days-tweets/

--On the Bonus Show: Nigerian man with 86 wives dies at age 93, transgender boys are now allowed to join the Boy Scouts of America and much more...

Support TDPS by clicking (bookmark it too!) this link before shopping on Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/?tag=thedavpaksho-20

Website: https://www.davidpakman.com

Become a Member: https://www.davidpakman.com/membership

David's Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/david.pakman

Discuss This on Reddit: http://www.reddit.com/r/thedavidpakmanshow/

Support Our Sponsors: http://www.influencerbridge.com/davidpakman

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/davidpakmanshow

TDPS Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/davidpakmanshow

David's Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dpakman

TDPS Gear: http://www.davidpakman.com/gear

24/7 Voicemail Line: (219)-2DAVIDP

Subscribe to The David Pakman Show for more: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=midweekpolitics

Timely news is important! We upload new clips every day, 6-8 stories! Make sure to subscribe!

Broadcast on January 31, 2017