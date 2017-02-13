HEY, Utah "Paid" Protesters, Sent Chaffetz your Name and Address!

Answer the question!

Send your name and address to Chaffetz, let him know that you came as a constituent, that your voice needs to be heard, that he works for you and that the only pay you're looking for is honest, fair representation. He OWES you that and don't ever let him forget it!

Call his office and leave a message at:

Washington, DC Office Phone: (202) 225-7751 Address: 2236 Rayburn House Office BuildingWashington, DC 20515

Provo, UT Office Phone: (801) 851-2500 51 S University Ave. Suite 318 Provo, UT 84601

He doesn't think he's actually accountable to the entire country in his capacity as Chairman of the House Oversight & Government Reform Committee, you only get to contact him by email if you're a resident of "his" district. Feel free to go to his website to send him a personal message by email, you'll need your zip code and +4.

He had the audacity to not even imply, but ACCUSE YOU of being being paid protesters, he's canceling your voices, voiding them, ignoring them! Don't let him get away with it. We need to hold them accountable! ALL of them. But this would be a great start and a service to us all for him to start investigation the massive corruption happening right before the world's eyes. DON'T LET THEM DENY IT!.