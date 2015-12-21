Monday Writing Challenge - Peace on Earth

Happy Holidays, whichever you celebrate and Good Will to those who celebrate none.

I celebrate Christmas, even though I'm an Atheist, because it's my family tradition. I don't use the religious symbols evident in family members' homes, but I do add much glitter, lights and assorted secular decorations. Plenty of good cheer, good food and spending time with those we love. I also happen to wrap the most fancy and perfect packages, so everyone treasures the gift, long before they open it up to see what's inside. The something inside is often hand made, custom made, made with thought and love, just for that particular person.

So, this year I kind of got left out of the festivities, due to a string of circumstances, mostly bad ones, as usual. I've come to laugh when something else goes wrong, but I haven't been laughing too much of late. As most of you know, I sold my home, weeded out "family treasures" and distributed them to other family members, keeping only those things that can't be pitched, but are important or expensive items. I took off as many weights as I could, shedding layers of skin, so to speak, to emerge as the person I'm meant to be, hard on the path I've longed to walk, a new start, a new year, a new perspective.

After losing my job in early May, housing my teenage granddaughter and her newborn baby boy, trying to juggle assisting her, working odd jobs when I could and watching the baby while she went to her part-time job, it didn't take long to fall behind on back tax payments and Jeep payments. I wasn't in fear of losing my home just yet, they do that in the spring, but the penalties were oppressive after going back on my agreement to make payments after plopping down a $5000.00 lump sum.

Then... they repossessed my Jeep in mid September, which pushed me to unburden myself and sell my house to a small, local real estate business owner that employed my next door neighbor. I bought my Jeep back with the down-payment from the house, packed my belongings and stayed with family members until I dismantled my home. I kept very little furniture, my favorite small pieces (a piano bench, a wooden rocking chair, a platform rocker, a glass top table with three chairs and my bedroom furniture), gave some more away and pitched some. Other than that, it's just boxes of "stuff", like kitchen items, bathroom items, clothes, etc...

Since my Jeep has a tow hitch and is rated to tow up to 2500 lbs., I decided to purchase a small, enclosed trailer, pack it with what I need to survive, find a place to live, settle in and go back to pick up what remained when I was home for Christmas. Two trips and I'd be moved completely and could get my business up and running by the first of the new year, then sell the trailer. All plans go until...

Let me back up just a moment and go back about 2 months, when my brother used one of his days off to help me paint an apartment, a job that I needed to finish fast, since I was packing and pitching at home. Anyway, he wanted to drive my Jeep and he commented that I had a "knock", which I hadn't noticed until just then, but it wasn't a loud knock. So, before I left, I had a repair shop check it out to make any needed repairs before taking my dog on a 1200 mile trek while pulling a trailer, I just wanted to make sure we were safe.

Along with new brakes, an oil change and just a check, I had a crack in my frame. Ugh, that punched me in the gut, but it was repairable, so what could I do but lay out $1200 and have it repaired? The repair was done and I pulled away from my family the day after Thanksgiving and everything was fine, until I was climbing yet another mountain on my way through Virginia, when my oil pressure dropped to "0", then immediately returned to normal. I watched my gauges closely for the rest of the trip, was delayed by an accident that had me backed up in traffic for over two hours. I opted to get off the road early in the afternoon in southern South Carolina and get a fresh start early the next morning. With a knock in the engine increasing in intensity by the time I hit the Georgia border, I was just hoping that I'd make it to Florida without breaking down in the middle of nowhere. I pulled into my Aunt's driveway safe and sound, unhitched the trailer and waited to find a mechanic I could trust. After just having frame work done, there was a possibility that the noise was something that hadn't been tightened and could just as easily have been a loose pan or something weird.

Then came the day that made me feel like I hit the lottery, when I finally got my dog to a Veterinarian and found out he doesn't have hip dysplasia. He's got some arthritis in his one knee and a damaged disc in his back, which can be treated with anti-inflammatory medication! If anything were to go right, I'm glad it was that, everything else can be overcome with him planted by me side. <3

So, the mechanic tells me that it is, indeed, the engine, which must be replaced. The only question was new/used and I had to weigh the pros and cons. In the end, I decided to go with a new engine, which would also include a new clutch, water pump, hoses and assorted such items at no extra cost but for the parts. So now I'm sinking another $3000 into my car that has now exceeded its resale value, maybe, but what could possibly go wrong now that it's all new? Right? Right... right?

Wrong! I was all happy that I finally had a vehicle under my ass by Sunday and I was supposed to put 500 miles on it so the oil could be changed to filter out the shavings and such from the new engine. I could go a few hundred miles north to see my cousin for the day and be ready to go home by Tuesday, perfect timing. So I rode around to some stores and got what I needed to make dinner for my Aunt and her family, came out of the store and turned the key. Nothing, nothing at all, no click no noise, no nothing. I had a few guys push me to start it in gear, came back and parked it once again. The mechanic was here early Sunday morning to replace the starter. He only charged me for the parts and he'll be changing the oil on Wednesday, so I'm just hoping nothing else breaks.

Back to Christmas... my youngest, childless daughter had made plans months ago to leave for Tahoe on Christmas evening, asking me to stay at her house and dog sit, giving me a house where my dog can abide with me for at least three days, I haven't had total privacy for almost two months now, so that would be welcomed. Since I haven't had a vehicle to go look at houses, I still haven't found a place, but I can leave the trailer at my Aunt's house, rent a truck to haul the rest back and tow my Jeep, it's a win/win! Right? Right... right?

Well, no, not exactly. My other daughter, three grandchildren and great-grandson have many houses to visit during the holidays and my daughter is a planner, she's got everything scheduled usually months in advance. I told her I'd be home, but I wasn't sure when, so she made her plans, which mostly included me seeing my grandchildren for a few hours at my sister's house on Christmas Eve. With that and the extra expense of the auto repairs, I've decided to stay in Florida and spend the day at the beach with my dog. Oh, I also decided to order myself a Christmas present, since I've put so much into it already and ordered a new soft top with tinted windows, it'll be here tomorrow.

No tree, no lights, no food, no presents no grandchildren. But it takes much more than that to ruin a perfectly good Christmas, I still hit the lottery by having my dog by my side and there's no reason in the world that I can't be happy spreading my joy to him by spending the day with him, it's the best Christmas present he could hope for and I'll make his every wish come true. I'll make sure I have road food for the both of us and we'll collect some shells for making ornaments for next year :)

Happy Holidays and Warm Wishes to all humans on Earth. Spend your days with those who matter and who love you every day, just be thankful that you're here, you love and you're loved. My perspective hasn't changed, I'm still on my path, it's just one more detour to make the journey of life interesting, another experience, another day. I just have to get used to Christmas lights on palm trees, but the spirit is the same.

Oh, by the way, I did pitch my every day dishes, I'm going to use the china :)

Peace on Earth