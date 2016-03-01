Newsvine

Are we too tough on Hillary Clinton? (VIDEO)

By Sparrow
Tue Mar 1, 2016 4:05 AM
Is TYT too tough on Hillary Clinton? What's a fair line of attack on the Clinton campaign? Cenk Uygur, Jimmy Dore, John Iadarola and Ana Kasparian of The Young Turks breakdown the 2016 South Carolina Democratic primary election. Do you think Bernie Sanders or Hillary Clinton will win the Presidential nomination? Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

