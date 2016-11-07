Newsvine

One simple question for Trump supporters, just one!

By Sparrow
Mon Nov 7, 2016 7:16 AM
If you are an honest, intelligent Trump supporter, this is the the only question you should really answer before voting tomorrow.  The honest answer should only matter to you.  If you don't want to "waste the time" watching this short video, at least listen from 5:00 to the end and answer Mark's question honestly.  I can't link videos, but I can insert one here.  

https://youtu.be/iZMLXoRo6Wo

