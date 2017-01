By Sparrow

--President-elect Trump is considering William H. Pryor Jr. for the Supreme Court, a man who has supported criminalizing consensual gay sex and likened it to incest and pedophilia

--On the Bonus Show: Fake election news on Facebook, man dissolved in acidic water at Yellowstone National Park, upcoming fundraisers and much more...

Broadcast on November 17, 2016