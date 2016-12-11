I lost a cousin yesterday

I only had 9 cousins, 5 of which I've kept in touch with over the years. My mother was an only child and my father had two sisters, one having 4 children and the other, 5. My eldest male cousin was "a handful" as a child and didn't change much over the years. He was intelligent, volatile, dishonest, charming, hypocritical, angry, self-righteous, confused, misunderstood and, above all, loved.

He was best at bullshit, one of the best I've known, his piercing blue eyes helping to make his point, whatever that happened to be at any given moment. He consumed Fox News day and night and hung on every word that passed O'Reilly's lips, ramping up the anger that comes from being too privileged and entitled. Living on disability, not only attending, but preaching the Bible at "meetings" for every anon group out there, while all the time using drugs and alcohol. If nothing else, he was passionate, creative, artistic and lost, very lost. His passion for life was infectious, his recklessness and tempting fate was part of his allure, he attracted women and lost them, one by one, also losing the right to see his only child and mourning that loss for years, increasing his anger. He led a painful existence, most of the pain self-induced, yet his sense of humor endured, his sharp wit, his cynical laugh.

He came to a violent end of his own making this past week, by drinking, arguing and leaving on his motorcycle, wearing no helmet and driving like a maniac. The barrier is intact, my cousin is not. They turned the machines off yesterday and I am facing the first loss of my familial generation. I loved him, he will be missed.