When is enough, enough? Are they actually going to place this man in the highest office and figure it out later? Why is nothing being done? Will the entire Republican Party be responsible? WTF? What is being done and by whom?
SHOCK: Leaked Memos Expose Trump Russia Quid Pro Quo
--Leaked memos suggest a quid pro quo between the Donald Trump campaign and the Kremlin, where Trump would refrain from speaking forcefully against the Russian incursion of Crimea in exchange for Russia providing WikiLeaks with the documents it stole from the Democratic National Committee
http://www.businessinsider.com/trump-gop-policy-ukraine-wikileaks-dnc-2017-1
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/global-opinions/trump-campaign-guts-gops-anti-russia-stance-on-ukraine/2016/07/18/98adb3b0-4cf3-11e6-a7d8-13d06b37f256_story.html?utm_term=.6c52c3614892
http://www.politico.com/story/2016/08/trump-manafort-ukraine-crimea-russia-226573
http://www.latimes.com/world/la-na-pol-ukraine-gop-20160720-snap-story.html
https://wikileaks.org/dnc-emails/
On the Bonus Show: Man gets life in prison for impregnating a 10-year-old girl, North Dakota bill would protect drivers who 'accidentally' hit and kill protesters, 8 people own as much wealth as half the world combined and much more...
Broadcast on January 17, 2017