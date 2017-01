#IamAmerica

Tell us who you are, America! Are you a Muslim, a Christian, a Jew, a Bahai? You are America! Are you a single parent, a mixed family parent, a step-parent, an adoptive parent? You are America! Are you homosexual, transsexual, bisexual? You are America! Are you sick and need to keep your insurance or healthy and afraid to become sick because you don't have insurance? You ARE America! Have your wages dropped, stopped or stagnated? Have you lost your home? You ARE America! Have you been successful? You ARE America! Are you homeless? You ARE America! Are you just plain weird? You are America!

Speak up! Speak out, let's not let them TELL us WHAT America is, let's show them WHO America is!

I am America, you are America, WE are America!