This information has yet to be sourced and vetted, but if true, will bring it all tumbling down. Is this the smoking gun?

This is now being investigated further and a new link has been found! Read the link below:

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/is-trump-advisor-steve-schwarzman-ceo-of-blackstone_us_58a0340de4b080bf74f03d62?